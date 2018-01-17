NEW DELHI: Movie rating website Rotten Tomatoes mistakenly declared veteran film director John Carpenter dead in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday and just like his quirky nature, Carpenter replied to their tweet with his natural sense of humour.

The horror master responded on Twitter to an errant tweet posted by Rotten Tomatoes earlier in the morning saying the iconic ‘Halloween’ director was dead.

The website said he was deceased in a tweet promoting a gallery of his work as Tuesday was his 70th birthday. They deleted the tweet but Twitter users were quick to grab a screenshot for their amusement.

To Rotten Tomatoes, despite how it appears, I'm actually not dead. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) January 16, 2018

Rotten Tomatoes quickly posted a new tweet with a very Carpenterian apology, “Sorry for the mix up earlier, the fog was heavy this morning. Happy 70th birthday John Carpenter!”

Carpenter was born on January 16, 1948, and although the director, producer and composer has worked on various film genres, he is best known to be associated with horror and sci-fi films.

His most well-known credits include ‘Halloween’ (1978), ‘The Fog’ (1980), ‘Escape from New York’ (1981) and ‘Starman’ (1984).