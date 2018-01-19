Katy Perry habitually late for 'American Idol'
By IANS | Published: 19th January 2018 12:22 PM |
Last Updated: 19th January 2018 12:22 PM | A+A A- |
LOS ANGELES: Singer Katy Perry continuously "turns up late" for judging the singing-based competition show "American Idol".
Production sources told tmz.com that she is almost always late to the audition rounds, showing up 10-25 minutes after call time.
While it has been frustrating for the show's producers, the other judges -- Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie -- haven't been all that upset and their chemistry is good, said the sources.