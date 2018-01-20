LONDON: Director Ryan Coogler said Marvel bosses wanted "Black Panther" to feel like a James Bond movie.

The "Creed" director said he watched a lot of movies based on Ian Fleming's iconic spy character while making the film.

"When I first started talking to Marvel, one thing they were interested in was for Panther to be their version of James Bond, which I thought was incredibly interesting and exciting," Coogler told Total Film magazine.

"It was a really outside-of-the-box way to look at T'Challa. There are some Bond films that I really, really like, and it gave me the opportunity to go watch some other ones," he added.

"Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman in the titular role and also feature actors Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis and others.