LOS ANGELES: Actor Chloe Sevigny, who worked with Woody Allen on 2004 comedy "Melinda and Melinda", has said she would "probably not" collaborate with the filmmaker again.

In an interview with Variety, Sevigny shared the "turmoil" she is going through because of her decision of working with Allen, who was accused by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow of sexual assaulting her when she was seven. The director has time and again denied the allegations.

"I have my own turmoil that I'm grappling with over that decision. Would I work with him again? Probably not," Sevigny said.

Sevigny joins a chorus of actors who have either donated their salaries from Allen's movies to the Time's Up campaign, including Rebecca Hall and Timothee Chalamet, or expressed regret in agreeing to co-star in one of his projects.