LOS ANGELES: Singer Rihanna will be performing at the 2018 Grammy Awards with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

They will perform their smash hit "Wild thoughts". Khaled shared the news with a Twitter post on Friday, reports variety.com.

The post read: "Fan love. It is go time. I'm performing 'Wild thoughts' at the Grammys with the icon Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Recording Academy, I'm so grateful for this opportunity. The key is don't stop. I never gave up."

The award gala will be held on January 28 in New York. Previously announced performers include Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, P!nk, Ben Platt, Sam Smith, SZA, and U2.