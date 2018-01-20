WASHINGTON: Allison Shearmur, who produced films like ‘The Hunger Games’, ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ and the upcoming ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, died today at a Hospital in Los Angeles.

She was 53. However, the cause of her death was not known immediately, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

Before becoming a producer in 2011, Shearmur worked as an executive at The Walt Disney, Universal, Paramount and Lionsgate.

She has produced ‘Pride, Prejudice and Zombies’, ‘Cinderella’, ‘Nerve’ and the upcoming ‘The One and Only Ivan’.

Shearmur was also an executive producer of Science fiction film ‘Power Rangers’, ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’ and ‘Abduction’.

She was an executive producer of the 2017 movie ‘Dirty Dancing’. In 2008, she joined the entertainment company ‘Lionsgate’ as its production president.

Shearmur is survived by her husband Ed Shearmur, a daughter and a son.