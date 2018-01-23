NEW DELHI: American LGBT activist Laverne Cox has become the first transgender model to feature on the cover of Cosmpolitan magazine.

The Emmy-winning actress, producer and LGBTQ rights advocate made history as the first transgender woman ever to appear on a Cosmo cover, appearing atop Cosmopolitan South Africa’s February issue

The Valentine Day themed #SayYesToLove issue s focused on LGBTQ issues and features a rainbow themed mast-head for the occasion.

Laverne Cox in Cosmopolitan magazine

(Photo | Instagram)

The actor shared the news on her Instagram account by writing, "I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa."

This isn't the first time Cox, 45, has pushed boundaries for the trans community. In 2014, she became the first openly transgender Emmy nominee for her performance in 'Orange is the new Black', and was the first transgender person to cover Time magazine.