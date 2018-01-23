WASHINGTON: The Stark sisters of ‘Game of Thrones’ are teaming up for another remarkable project - Sophie Turner’s wedding.

In an interview given to a leading US publication, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the HBO blockbuster series, revealed she will be a bridesmaid when her best friend Sophie Turner ties the knot with Joe Jonas, reports Entertainment Weekly.

She also admitted that their close bond has even bagged her a role in Sophie's impending wedding.

When asked if she was hoping to secure a bridesmaid position for the nuptials, Maisie said, “Oh, already got it. Yeah, it's very, very exciting. It's kind of bizarre though.”

The star also revealed that Sophie is keen to wrap filming on the final season of 'Game of Thrones' - which will air in 2019 - before she lets wedding planning take over her life.

“We're waiting 'til this season's done until we get into it. But I think she's already letting her little heart wander and imagine,” explained Williams.

‘Game of Thrones’ returns with season nine to HBO in 2019.

