WASHINGTON: “I will never forget his gentle spirit,” wrote Naomi Watts as she paid tribute to late actor Heath Ledger on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Watts, who once dated the ‘Dark Knight’ star, took to Instagram to post a black-and-white photo of Ledger.

She captioned it as, “Thinking about this beautiful soul today,” she wrote. “10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit.”

Ledger passed away in 2008 from an accidental overdose in his Manhattan home. He was 28.

The ‘Birdman’ star and Ledger began dating in 2002. Their relationship ended in 2004.