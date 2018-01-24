LOS ANGELES: Indian actor Ali Fazal and veteran British actor Judi Dench-starrer "Victoria & Abdul" has been nominated for the Oscars in two categories.

The period drama, directed by Stephen Frears, has received nods for Best Costume Design, and Best Make-up and Hairstyling.

The film is Fazal's first major international project in which he played Indian servant, Abdul to Dench's Queen Victoria.

The British-American biographical drama narrates the story of a unique bond between the two titular characters different in age, ethnicity, position and gender.

"Victoria & Abdul" is based on the book of same name by Shrabani Basu.

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced on 23 January.

The award ceremony will be held on March 4.