MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose film "The Big Sick" has been nominated for the Best Original Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards, says he is proud to be a part of this gem of a film.

"Congratulations Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for the Oscar Nominations for Best Original Screenplay for 'The Big Sick'. So proud to be part of this gem of a film. Jai Ho," Anupam tweeted on Tuesday night.

The nominations were announced in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The presenters were Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish, with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra as a special guest.

"The Big Sick", a romantic comedy, is directed by Michael Showalter and written by Gordon and Nanjiani.

Apart from Anupam, it also stars Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano and Adeel Akhtar.

The film is loosely based on the real-life romance between Nanjiani and Gordon, it follows an interracial couple who must deal with cultural differences after Emily (played by Kazan in the film) becomes ill.