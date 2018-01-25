LOS ANGELES: Actor James Franco is in a mess due to all the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him, say sources close to him.

Franco, who has been snubbed by the Academy Awards for his role in "The Disaster Artist", has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women.

"His team wants him to continue making public appearances. He thinks he can save his image," people.com quoted one of the sources as saying.

"He looks like he hasn't slept for days. He's just a mess. This whole process has been very hard on him. He's been shaken up," said another source.

On Tuesday, Franco was out grabbing lunch with friend Jeff Garlin here. The actor kept his head down as he left Joan's on Third just hours after the Oscar nominations were announced.

Franco skipped the Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, days after the allegations first surfaced. He had won the Best Actor for a Comedy.

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers", the actor addressed the allegations.

He said: "There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say, just because I believe in it that much.

"So if I have to take a knock because I'm not going to try and actively refute things, then I will, because I believe in it that much."