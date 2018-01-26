LOS ANGELES: Actor Casey Affleck has withdrawn from presenting the Best Actress Award at the upcoming Oscars.

Affleck notified the Academy that he will not be attending the event either, a source told deadline.com.

"I've heard that Affleck did not want to become a distraction from the focus that should be on the performances of the actresses in the category and that is why he made the proactive move.

"He was in a no-win situation, with all the attention surrounding the #MeToo movement. The specter of Affleck presenting would have created controversy," said the source.

Affleck has been mired in controversy after allegations of inappropriate behaviour resurfaced before he won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in "Manchester By the Sea".

Affleck did deny the allegations and settled the suits out of court for undisclosed amounts. But in the settlement the actor did not admit any guilt.

Affleck's decision will eliminate an awkward situation for the five nominated lead actresses.

