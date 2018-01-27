WASHINGTON: In the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him, James Franco was removed from the Vanity Fair cover photo that features Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and a host of other stars.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The Disaster Artist’ star sat for a photo shoot and conducted an interview for the piece titled “12 Extraordinary Stars, One Momentous Year.”

“We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him,” the publication said in a statement released to E! Online.

Allegations of sexual misconduct involving the 39-year-old emerged in force during the Golden Globes, where Franco won best actor, musical or comedy for his role as Tommy Wiseau.

The cover features a range of film stars, from left to right: Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Michael Shannon, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter, and Robert De Niro.