Carrie Underwood celebrates eight years of marriage with Mike Fisher

Published: 11th July 2018 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2018 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Carrie Underwood

Singer Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher (Photo | Carrie Underwood Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Carrie Underwood celebrates eight years of marriage with husband Mike Fisher and wonders how fast time flies!

The "Cry Pretty" singer, 35, shared two sweet photos of herself and her husband, former hockey player Fisher, on Instagram Tuesday while celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Underwood, who shares 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael with Fisher, couldn't help but wonder how quickly time flew since their wedding in 2010, reports people.com.

"Here's to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?!" she wrote in the caption. "I love you today more than yesterday which was more than the day before and so on and so forth. Here's to many more years together!" she said.

The couple married on July 10, 2010, at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia, in the presence of 250 friends and family members at a ceremony featuring classical music and the couple's favorite Bible readings.

The two got engaged in December 2009, after quietly dating for about a year.

