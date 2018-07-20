Home Entertainment English

Japanese screenwriter Shinobu Hashimoto dies at 100

He won as many as 16 awards for his writing, including a succession of Blue Ribbon Awards, particularly in the 1960s.

Japanese screenwriter Shinobu Hashimoto (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Screenwriter of the most iconic films in the Japanese history, including 'The Seven Samurai', Shinobu Hashimoto died at the age of 100.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hashimoto died on Thursday at his home in Tokyo from pneumonia, reported Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Hashimoto wrote and co-wrote more than 70 screenplays in his entire career.

In 2008, Hashimoto's screenplay for 'I Want to Be a Shellfish', a post-World War II war crimes trial drama based on the 1959 Tetsutaro Kato novel and made into a film that same year, was remade, directed by Katsuo Fukuzawa and starring Yukie Nakama and Masahiro Nakai.

The screenwriter had turned 100 in April this year. 

