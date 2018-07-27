Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska to star in 'Charlie's Angels' reboot 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska have been confirmed as the leading ladies in the reboot of "Charlie's Angels".

Sony is rebooting the famous franchise with actor-director Elizabeth Banks on board to direct the new version, reported Variety.

Stewart and Scott were earlier confirmed for the project while Lupita Nyong'o was in negotiations to join as the third Angel in the project.

The studio, however, has finalised on newcomer Balinska for the reboot.

Banks will also star in the movie as the gender-flipped Bosley.

She will also produce the project under her Universal-based Brownstone production company.

"'Charlie's Angels', for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the '70s," Banks said in a statement.

"This film honours the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels.

I couldn't be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world," she added.

Jay Basu and Banks worked together on the most recent draft of the script, which will focus on a new generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie, who has built the Townsend Agency into a global security enterprise providing protection and intelligence services for a variety of private clients.

Launched in 1976 on ABC, TV series "Charlie's Angels" continued for five seasons with Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith playing private detectives working for Charlie.

Sony Pictures produced a film of the same name, starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu as angels.

The movie became a huge hit and went on to earn USD 264 million worldwide.

It was followed by a bloated and not well-received sequel, 2003's "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle".

An attempt to revive it as a TV series in 2011 only lasted four episodes.

The reboot has a release date of September 27, 2019.