Home Entertainment English

Hollywood ladies thank Maroon 5 for 'Girls Like You'

Maroon 5 enlisted the help of Cardi B, Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres and more for their video, which brings inspirational female figures in the lead.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Maroon 5's frontman Adam Levine with Beanie Feldstein in the song 'Girls Like You'. (Image Courtesy Twitter @maroon5)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hollywood's A-list women thanked Maroon 5 to bring them to the forefront in its new music video, 'Girls Like You'.

Maroon 5 enlisted the help of Cardi B, Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres and more for their video, which brings inspirational female figures in the lead.

Rapper Cardi B tweeted, "Why this video and song have to be so beautiful. It makes emotional GIRLS LIKE YOU!!

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot wrote, "Thanks for inviting me to apart of this special video @adamlevine and @maroon5. And in such good company! #GirlsLikeYou"

Ellen DeGeneres wrote, "I love being a part of this video, and I love you, @AdamLevine. @Maroon5 #GirlsLikeYou."

"BTS: Had so much fun with @adamlevine on the @maroon5 #GirlsLikeYou music video!! It was such a blast and I loved every second of it! Who else wouldn't want to dance to a great song for a day of work!?," wrote Millie Bobby Brown.

At the end of the clip, Levine embraced his wife Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty Rose.

'Girls Like You' is the third single off of Maroon 5's "Red Pill Blues" album, which the band released in November.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Girls Like You Cardi B Gal Gadot Millie Bobby Brown Maroon 5

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence