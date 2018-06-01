Hollywood ladies thank Maroon 5 for 'Girls Like You'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hollywood's A-list women thanked Maroon 5 to bring them to the forefront in its new music video, 'Girls Like You'.

Maroon 5 enlisted the help of Cardi B, Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres and more for their video, which brings inspirational female figures in the lead.

Rapper Cardi B tweeted, "Why this video and song have to be so beautiful. It makes emotional GIRLS LIKE YOU!!

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot wrote, "Thanks for inviting me to apart of this special video @adamlevine and @maroon5. And in such good company! #GirlsLikeYou"

Ellen DeGeneres wrote, "I love being a part of this video, and I love you, @AdamLevine. @Maroon5 #GirlsLikeYou."

"BTS: Had so much fun with @adamlevine on the @maroon5 #GirlsLikeYou music video!! It was such a blast and I loved every second of it! Who else wouldn't want to dance to a great song for a day of work!?," wrote Millie Bobby Brown.

At the end of the clip, Levine embraced his wife Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty Rose.

'Girls Like You' is the third single off of Maroon 5's "Red Pill Blues" album, which the band released in November.