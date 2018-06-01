Home Entertainment English

Jeff Goldblum to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 

The star will be dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures at 6656 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Hologram USA Theatre.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Jeff Goldblum (L) and Emilie Livingston. |AFP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jeff Goldblum will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 65-year-old actor, known for his work in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, "Independence Day" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel", will be honoured with the 2,638th star by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on June 14, according to official Walk of Fame website.

The star will be dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures at 6656 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Hologram USA Theatre.

"Jeff Goldblum is a unique actor who has gifted us such memorable movies with his unforgettable roles.

His movies transcend generations and bring together both younger and older fans glued to adventure on the big and small screen.

"The 'teleportation' of his star will instantaneously shine bright among our stars on the Walk of Fame!" stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

The actor is also set to release his debut jazz album this year.

Goldblum will reprise his iconic role as Dr Ian Malcom in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", due to be released on June 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jeff Goldblum Hollywood Walk of Fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence