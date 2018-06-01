Jeff Goldblum to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jeff Goldblum will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 65-year-old actor, known for his work in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, "Independence Day" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel", will be honoured with the 2,638th star by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on June 14, according to official Walk of Fame website.

The star will be dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures at 6656 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Hologram USA Theatre.

"Jeff Goldblum is a unique actor who has gifted us such memorable movies with his unforgettable roles.

His movies transcend generations and bring together both younger and older fans glued to adventure on the big and small screen.

"The 'teleportation' of his star will instantaneously shine bright among our stars on the Walk of Fame!" stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

The actor is also set to release his debut jazz album this year.

Goldblum will reprise his iconic role as Dr Ian Malcom in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", due to be released on June 22.