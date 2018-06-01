Kanye West releases new album 'YE' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Kanye West has released his new album during a listening session in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The album, titled 'YE', was released at the session today.

The event was attended by a select group of celebrities such as Chris Rock, Kid Crudo and his wife Kim Kardashian West.

The album is yet to surface on digital streaming platforms and the official tracklist has not been revealed.

According to Kim, who recently met US President Donald Trump at the White House, the 40-year-old rapper shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party.

"Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party," she tweeted.