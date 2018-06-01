Home Entertainment English

Press blocked at Samantha Bee event

Samantha Bee (Image Courtesy Twitter @iamsambee)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Media was not allowed into the reception at Samantha Bee Event as a result of her "inappropriate and inexcusable" comment on Ivanka Trump.

Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the press was not allowed into the reception as a result of the event involving Samantha.

On her TBS show, the late-night host commented on the role of president's daughter in her father's immigration policy.

The American-comedian apologised on Thursday as she wrote, "I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it."

She was set to be honored by the Television Academy along with six other shows relating to social change. 

