'Dark Phoenix' will be darker than 'X-Men: Apocalypse', says Evan Peters

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Evan Peter, who plays Quicksilver in the new "X Men" franchise, has said the upcoming "Dark Phoenix" will be darker in tone than its predecessors.

In an interview with Collider, the 31-year-old actor was asked about the pulse of the film, which marks the beginning of a new trilogy.

"I think it's the classic 'X-Men: First Class' tone, where there's a bit of humour thrown in there, but it's much darker than the previous one, 'Apocalypse'. 'Apocalypse' was the '80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it's a dramatic film," Peters said.

"There's nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it's gonna be a powerful one. It's Dark Phoenix. I think it's gonna be darker than we're used to. It's gonna be a change, but it's gonna be fun for everybody," he added.

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their roles in the new film.

Directed by Simon Kinberg, the movie opens in theatres on February 14 next year.