Home Entertainment English

'Dark Phoenix' will be darker than 'X-Men: Apocalypse', says Evan Peters

Actor Evan Peter, who plays Quicksilver in the new 'X Men' franchise, has said the upcoming 'Dark Phoenix' will be darker in tone than its predecessors.

Published: 03rd June 2018 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Evan Peters | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Evan Peter, who plays Quicksilver in the new "X Men" franchise, has said the upcoming "Dark Phoenix" will be darker in tone than its predecessors.

In an interview with Collider, the 31-year-old actor was asked about the pulse of the film, which marks the beginning of a new trilogy.

"I think it's the classic 'X-Men: First Class' tone, where there's a bit of humour thrown in there, but it's much darker than the previous one, 'Apocalypse'. 'Apocalypse' was the '80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it's a dramatic film," Peters said.

"There's nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it's gonna be a powerful one. It's Dark Phoenix. I think it's gonna be darker than we're used to. It's gonna be a change, but it's gonna be fun for everybody," he added.

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their roles in the new film.

Directed by Simon Kinberg, the movie opens in theatres on February 14 next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
X-Men Dark Phoenix Evan Peters Quicksilver Apocalypse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 