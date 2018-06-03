Home Entertainment English

Leaving 'The Crow' was 'the hardest decision', says Corin Hardy

Hardy recently quit the project along with actor Jason Momoa due to creative differences with the producers.

Published: 03rd June 2018

Hollywood actor Corin Hardy (Photo | Corin Hardy Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Corin Hardy has opened up about his exit from the reboot of "The Crow", saying it was the "hardest decision" to make.

"I knew from the off, that the idea of making a new version of 'The Crow' was never going to be for everyone, because it is a beloved film. And I say that as someone in love with it myself. But I poured everything I had into the last 3.5 years of work, to try and create something which honoured what the Crow stood for. Hardy wrote on Instagram. And with @prideofgypsies Jason Momoa, and my amazing team of artists and film-makers, we came so close."

But sometimes, when you love something so much, you have to make hard decisions. And yesterday, deciding it was time to let go of this dark and emotional dream project, was the hardest decision of all. Buildings burn, people die, but real love is forever," he added.

Momoa, best known for playing Khal Drogo on the "Game of Thrones" and superhero Aquaman in "Justice League", had also announced his departure from the project, saying the film has fallen apart.

"This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can't play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I'm ready when it's right," Momoa had said in an Instagram post.

"The Crow" reboot has been plagued with numerous setbacks over the years and nearly a dozen Hollywood stars have been attached and then left this new version of film including Jack Huston, Norman Reedus, Luke Evans and Tom Hiddleston.

Development on the reboot dates back to 2008 when Mark Wahlberg was being eyed to play rockstar-turned-undead-avenger Eric Draven.

Things were finally coming together after Momoa and director Corin Hardy boarded the film and it was expected to start filming later this month with a release date of October 11, 2019.

According to Deadline, financial issues between producer Samuel Hadida and Sony caused the project's collapse.

