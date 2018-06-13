Jon Bernthal in talks to join Ford vs Ferrari film 

By PTI

Los Angeles: "Punisher" star Jon Bernthal is in negotiations to join the cast of a film based on AJ Baime's book "Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans."

The film, which is yet to be named, is to be directed by "Logan" helmer James Mangold and will feature Matt Damon and Christian Bale in the lead, reported Variety.

If finalised, Bernthal, 41, will play Lee Iacocca, who spearheaded the development of the Ford Mustang.

The movie is about the feud between Ford and Ferrari as they both competed to win Le Mans World Championship in France in 1966.

Damon will portray automotive visionary Carroll Shelby while Bale is playing British driver Ken Miles.

The project will be produced by Chernin Entertainment.