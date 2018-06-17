Home Entertainment English

Jay-Z, Beyonce release surprise album 'Everything Is Love'

The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases.

LOS ANGELES: Singer-rapper couple Jay-Z and Beyonce, together dropped a surprise album on Saturday.

The couple released a joint album that touches on the rapper's disgust at this year's Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings. The nine-track album "Everything Is Love" dropped on the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns.

One song that has a profanity in its title includes Jay-Z lashing out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February's awards show but left empty-handed.

The rapper also says he turned down the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, rapping that the league needs him more than he needs them.

Blue Ivy ends the song "BOSS" with a shout-out to her 1-year-old brother and sister, Rumi and Sir.

In 2013, Beyonce released the self-titled album "Beyonce" without any notice.

