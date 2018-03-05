LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Lawrence was seen hitching up her sequinned dress to climb over rows of chairs to get to her seat at the 90th Academy Awards here -- and that too with a wine glass in hand.

Lawrence, 27, dazzled in a platinum sequin Dior gown and strappy heels. She did not fall.

She hiked up her dress and raised a leg over a chair at the Dolby Theatre, holding her floor-length gown in one hand and a full wine glass in another, reports foxnews.com.

The "Red Sparrow" star had famously slipped on stage at the 2013 Oscars as she made her way up the stairs to accept her award for Best Actress in "Silver Linings Playbook".

In the following year, she tripped on the red carpet.

At this year's Oscars, Lawrence and Jodie Foster presented the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role to Frances McDormand for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".