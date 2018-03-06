MATHURA: Grammy Award-winning American musician Pharrell Williams on Tuesday paid a visit to rescued elephants at a care centre run by animal welfare organisation Wildlife SOS in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.



He visited the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre after taking a look at Agra's majestic Taj Mahal.



Williams interacted with the Wildlife SOS team of elephant care staff and veterinarians to understand the threats that Asian elephants face in India while extending his support to elephant protection and conservation in India.



This was followed by an interactive session with the elephant veterinarians and elephant caretakers who shared insights about the organisation's elephant protection efforts.



Rescued from illegal captivity and circuses where they were ill-treated and subjected to cruelty, the elephants are now living a life of freedom under the care and treatment of expert veterinarians.



Williams said: "Congratulations Wildlife SOS and good luck for the universal work that you do here and the effect you have on anyone who sees this."



The "Happy" singer came to India last week on his maiden visit to the country. He also experienced the festival of colours Holi in Mumbai.

