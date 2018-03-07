LOS ANGELES: Actress Rosamund Pike says she wanted to work with actor Daniel Bruhl ever since she saw him in German film "Good Bye, Lenin!".

She got a chance to work with him in British film "7 Days in Entebbe".

"I wanted to work with Daniel ever since I saw him in Good Bye Lenin! I thought he was just phenomenal as race car driver Niki Lauda in 'Rush'," Pike said in a statement.

The film "7 Days in Entebbe" is inspired by true events, and revolves around the story of Operation Entebbe, a 1976 counter-terrorist hostage-rescue operation. Pike plays role of a hijacker along with Bruhl.

The actress says the film, helmed by Jose Padilha, takes one inside the minds of the hijackers.

"In most films, terrorists tend to be such unknown and personality-free figures. So it's quite interesting to get to know what's driving them in this story. If we get it right, you might, at certain moments, feel something for Brigitte and Böse," she said.

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani-led Reliance Entertainments "7 Days in Entebbe" will release in India on March 16.