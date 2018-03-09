Mark Hamill poses with his star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, March 8, 2018 in Los Angeles. | AP

NEW DELHI: The ‘Star Wars’ legend, Mark Hamill, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame recently.

‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas and co-actor Harrison Ford joined Hamill when he received the 2,639th star on the illustrious street.

The ceremony saw hordes of fan appearing to see the 66-year-old star receive the honour at the Hollywood Boulevard.

In his acceptance speech, Hamill addressed the cheering crowd and said, “Words truly fail me. It’s hard to convey my gratitude, my joy, the exhilaration of being recognized this way”.

The Oakland native, Hamill is best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the ‘Star Wars’ and for frequently lending his voice to Joker in ‘Batman: The Animated Series’.