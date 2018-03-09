LOS ANGELES: Vin Diesel has been roped in to star in the title role of "Bloodshot".

The 50-year-old action hero will play the super soldier in the Sony Pictures adaptation of the Valiant comic book series, according to Deadline.

Dave Wilson, who long collaborated with "Deadpool" director Tim Miller, will make his directorial debut with the film.

Bloodshot is a former soldier who is able to regenerate and metamorphose due to nano-computers being injected into his bloodstream, enabling him recover from injuries quickly and shape shift.

When he is brought back from the dead by technology, he discovers he must battle memory loss and come to terms with his new powers.

The tone of the movie is expected to be dark and R-rated, not a fun family movie.

Diesel reunites with "Fast and the Furious" producer Neal H Moritz on the project.

Production starts this July.