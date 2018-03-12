WASHINGTON: Taking a swipe at the Hollywood, Veteran actress Susan Sarandon said that it is ‘mediocrity’ which is rewarded in the industry.

According to Hollywood reporter, Susan made this remark, while she was in London for promoting her new documentary, "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story", which tells the story of silver screen legend Hedy Lamarr.

Talking about Lamarr, Sarandon said, "it's certainly not a requirement to be smart in my business."

"Mediocrity is rewarded time and time again. A lot of the time you’re hired because you don’t ask questions. It takes more time to ask questions, it takes more time to fight for something with integrity," she added.

Sarandon is an acclaimed actress, who won an Academy Award for her performance in "Dead Man Walking" in 1995.

She was also vocal on the MeToo movement and addressed the "tricky" nature of films and how they portray sexuality.

"It’s very complicated, in my business especially, because it’s all about your sexual currency," she said.

"Whether you actually deliver to anyone in charge to get a job that way — people hire women they want to be with and men they want to be. And anyone that falls in between is a character actor," she added.

Adding to the issue, the actress said that it is incorrect to ‘slut-shame somebody for embracing their seductiveness’.

"But, at the same time, you want to have enough power and economic stability to able to say no, to not be in a Harvey Weinstein situation where your work is held hostage and you're forced to do things you don’t want to do," Sarandon said.



