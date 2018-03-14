LOS ANGELES: Actress-singer Selena Gomez will design clothes for a ready-to-wear line in collaboration with the brand Coach.



Gomez had designed a bag with the label last year. The 25-year-old has joined forces with the brand again, reports dailymail.co.uk.



On her Instagram account, Gomez shared a sneak peak of a silk and lace item with a label that reads 'Coach x Selena'.



She captioned it: "Fam, my second collection for Coach is going to include clothes. So grateful I got to work on this with Stuart Vevers. Can't wait to show you this fall".