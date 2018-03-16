WASHINGTON DC: Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle has revealed he is working on a script for the next James Bond movie.

“We are working on a script right now. It all depends on that, really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment,” Boyle said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We've got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away,” he added.

The ‘Trainspotting’ director will take the reins from fellow Oscar-winner Sam Mendes, who is quitting the franchise after helming two of its most successful entries, ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Spectre.’