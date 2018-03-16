LOS ANGELES: Veteran director Ridley Scott is in negotiations to helm the film adaptation of the graphic novel "Queen and Country".

The novel, written by Greg Rucka, follows the adventures of Tara Chace, a top agent in the British Secret Intelligence Service, who is used as bait to draw out a terrorist in the wake of a terrorist attack in London.

If finalised, the "Alien: Covenant" helmer will also produce the project along with Chernin Entertainment in addition to directing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, actor Ellen Page was attached to star in the film adaptation in 2013, with Craig Viveiros directing, but the project failed to take off.