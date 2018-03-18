NEW DELHI: Actress Rose McGowan, who alleged that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had raped her, says she is sure that the "sociopath" would prefer if she was dead.



"I'm sure he would prefer it if I were dead. He's a sociopath. I am not afraid - but I should be. The people I find worse than him are his lawyers. The way they are acting has been disgusting," the actress told mirror.co.uk.



"The people around him, that have ­supported him in his attempt to dominate and abuse women, are monsters, just as much as he is.



"There is no rehabilitation for that type of soul. They just need to fall off the planet. He doesn't believe he has done anything wrong."



In October last year, the "Charmed" star claimed Weinstein had stripped off her clothes, forced her into a Jacuzzi and sexually assaulted her.



McGowan said she will be taking further action against the disgraced producer whom she believes has employed an Israeli spy ­company to intimidate her.



"What they did by hiring a spy company to come after me, it was incredibly violating," she said.



"It was violation on top of violation. I believe they hacked my computer, released photos -- they have done everything they can to ruin my life."