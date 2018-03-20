LOS ANGELES: The stars of web series "Stranger Things" have landed a big pay increase for the sci-fi dramas upcoming third season.

The child and adult stars of the series will all make six figures per episode for the coming season, reports deadline.com.

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, the show's young male stars, are set to make more than $150,000 per episode, according to the report.

Millie Bobby Brown considered the breakout from the first two seasons, is reportedly earning more than the three boys. All four reportedly earned $30,000 per episode for the first two seasons.

Winona Ryder and David Harbour are now set to make more than $200,000 per episode.

Other "Stranger Things" series regulars, including Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, new paychecks are said to be in the $100,000-$150,000 range.

Netflix declined to comment on the same.

"Stranger Things" is expected to go into production on an eight-episode season three next month. It will see the storyline jump ahead a year and will also introduce new forces of evil.