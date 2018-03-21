Dinah Jane, from left, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony perform a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum. (Photo | AP)

WASHINGTON DC: Fifth Harmony has announced they are taking a break “to pursue solo endeavours.”

The girl group took to social media to reveal the news as they wrote, “Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever.”

“We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!”

“After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

The group said they were excited and grateful to take the time to “grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

The news comes nearly a year and a half after parting ways with member Camila Cabello, who released her debut solo album in January.

The band, which is comprised of Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah-Jane Hansen and Ally Brooke, will perform in its upcoming shows through the end of the year.