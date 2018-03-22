LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Pratt has revealed that "Avengers" star Robert Downey Jr. had called him to congratulate on his casting for the "Guardians of the Galaxy".

Pratt played the role of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in the James Gunn-directed "Guardians of the Galaxy" and later followed it up with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2".

He is reprising his role in "Avengers: Infinity War", which has a gigantic cast of actors playing superheroes.

"When I first arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey was the first to call and tell me, Hey man, welcome. If there's anything you need I will help. There are so few people on the planet who are going through what you're going through right now. I have, so I'm here. I'll always answer the phone,'" Pratt told Empire magazine.

"I feel completely empowered to pay it forward with Tom (Holland) or Chadwick (Boseman) Now I just really feel compelled to offer them, even if it's a fraction of what Downey was able to offer me, and just say, 'Anything you need, you let me know.'" he added.

The 38-year-old actor also shed a light on Downey Jr's never seen before side where he would offer help to his co-actors in the times of need.

Recalling a particular incident, Pratt said, "He came up to me and said, 'You doing all right?' I said 'Yeah, I've got a sore throat'.

Within 10 minutes there was a person here giving me all these herbs and taking care of me.

" "He offered the use of his trailer where I could sit down and use some of his hi-tech healing gadgets. It was amazing. I'm living my best life," Pratt added.