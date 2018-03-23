LOS ANGELES: "I, Tonya" star Margot Robbie will produce a new ten-episode female-focused Shakespeare series.

The 27-year-old actor will produce the series through her LuckyChap Entertainment along with the Australian Broadcasting Company, Hoodlum and ABC Studios International, reported Deadline.

The project will be led by a female creative team and produce 10 standalone episodes.

Each episode will be based on one of Shakespeare's most celebrated plays updated to reflect our contemporary world.

The project will be shot in Australia and filming is set to begin later this year.

"We are thrilled about this Australian partnership as an opportunity to showcase unique, distinctly female voices in writing, and to demonstrate the high quality of the Australian film and television industry. "The project will share diverse points of view, from writers representing the different cultures and areas within Australia, which many would not readily associate with works of Shakespeare," LuckyChap said in a statement.