LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Aniston is moving on with her life and is doing fine after separating from her husband Justin Theroux.



"Since her split from Justin, Jen is doing fine," a source told people.com.



The two, who announced their separation in February, has "had some contact" after the breakup but "won't get back together", said the source.



"Justin has moved on with his life in New York", while "Jen still enjoys hers in Los Angeles," the source added.



Ultimately, Aniston's "life now is not very different" than it was before the breakup, the source said.



"She loves socialising with friends."



Earlier this month, the actress headed out for writer-producer Molly McNearney‘s 40th birthday party, where she posed with her friends - including the birthday girl, actor Tobey Maguire‘s estranged wife Jen Meyer, actor-filmmaker Jason Bateman‘s wife Amanda Aanka and her manager Aleen Keshishian - in a photo booth.



"Her friends always invite her out and to parties. Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her," the source said.



On February 15, Aniston and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple.

