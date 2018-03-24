LOS ANGELES: An animated film project starring the Spice Girls is in works and is being shopped to potential production partners.

The group's members include Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

According to Variety, the five group members will voice the character each of which will have her own "girl power" Unique to that group member that reflects each girl's personality.

"The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale.

They're the most successful girl group on the planet.

It's just what Marvel or Disney needs," a source said.

The news follows recent rumours that the British girl group founded in 1994 was thinking about stage a reunion tour.