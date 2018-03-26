LONDON: Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, who made a transition to the fashion world as a designer, has now set sight on the beauty industry as she will be creating her own skincare line.



Beckham made the announcement via social media, saying that a collection of skincare felt like a natural progression following the success of her 14-piece collaboration with Estee Lauder back in 2016, reported independent.co.uk.



She said that she wanted to create the skincare products that she felt were missing from her own regime.



"I'm developing my own skincare and fragrance now. I make what I want in my life. It's a filling a gap. As a woman, I want to make the things that I need in my life, the things that are missing," said Beckham, adding that she is working with the "best" of ingredients and latest technologies.



"I really want to learn. I want to educate myself and learn as much as I can."