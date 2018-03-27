Jim Carrey may have slowed down in his acting career but he has recently been busy posting his artwork on Twitter. The art is strikingly satirical and political, especially since the beginning of the Trump administration.

Through his art, he has addressed important issues including the US school shootings and the data breach by Facebook. Tweeting out his illustration of Mark Zuckerberg along with the word "Fakebook", he announced that he would delete his page because of the company's profit from Russia's meddling in the US elections.

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

With every pressing issue on the news Carrey promptly picks up his paintbrush and does not hold back on his criticism. One of the most prominent pieces was a painting of the US President Donald Trump having intercourse with porn star Stormy Daniels. Surprisingly, his fans took it in good humour, drawing connections to the Monica Lewinski-Bill Clinton affair.

However, the actor was slammed for a caricature of the White House press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for using the word "so-called Christian" in the caption. His caption read: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Another one that stood out was labelled "The Wicked Witch of the West Wing and Putin's Flying Monkeys" which was received very well by his followers.

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy...



"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

Carrey does not seem to be demotivated by backlash; in fact, he enjoys it. In a statement to The Young Turks (a progressive commentary programme on YouTube) he said, "I am so gratified by the reaction to my little drawings. It is the job of a political cartoon to vex those who abuse power or enable abuses."

Even with all the loud political drawings, Carrey did not forget to post a tribute to the late Stephen Hawking, who he called "the greatest mental athelete of all time."

Cheers to you Stephen Hawking, the greatest mental athlete of our time. You are all that is! See you around, buddy! ;^) pic.twitter.com/LEqYnFn2rW — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 14, 2018

What ended up being political, was first meant to be healing to the actor. In 2017, the 56-year-old 'Mask' actor released a six-minute documentary on his self-discovery through artwork called "I Need Color."

"When I really started painting a lot I had become so obsessed that there was nowhere to move in my home," he says in the documentary.

Carrey explains that he felt really depressed and realised that he needed colour. He talks about experiments with sculpting and describes how each piece was telling him about himself and his past.

He began painting seven years ago to “heal a broken heart”, after breaking up with actress Jenny McCarthy a few months earlier.

"I don't know what painting teaches me, I know that it frees me; free from the future, free from the past, free from regret, free from worry. Something inside me was always telling a story," he says.

Jim Carrey was also recently going through a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White's family, after they sued him claiming that he was responsible for her death. White had committed suicide from an overdose of prescription drugs, and the case was dismissed after her family was found forging documents against him.

The actor was best known for his comedy roles in the 90s including Ace Ventura, Mask, Dumb and Dumber and Liar Liar. He demonstrated great versatility, portraying serious roles in The Truman Show, Man on the Moon, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Recently, Jim Carrey has taken to producing TV shows such as I'm Dying Up Here and Kidding, in which he plays the lead role.