LOS ANGELES: Actor Hugh Jackman has warned his fans of his online impersonators, who con people by misusing personal information.

Jackman tweeted: "I am aware that people are pretending to be me on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Please do not respond, give money or your personal information"

"My official handle, on each site, has a blue check mark. I am working from my end to stop these folks as best as possible. Thank you to those who have sent me messages on this. It's really helpful."