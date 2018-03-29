LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" star Tobias Menzies has been cast in the role of Prince Philip in Netflix's royal drama "The Crown".

The 44-year-old actor will take over the role from Matt Smith for the show's third and fourth seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was previously seen playing Edmure Tully (younger brother of Catelyn Stark) in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones.

Smith played the role for two years alongside Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, who will now be portrayed by Olivia Colman as the show jumps ahead a few years. Colman and Menzies had earlier worked together on spy drama "The Night Manager".

Helena Bonham Carter is also poised to join the show as Princess Margaret, replacing Vanessa Kirby. Show creator Peter Morgan planned for the casting changes, designed to show the characters as they aged.

The show is produced Left Bank with executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie.