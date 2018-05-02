Home Entertainment English

Kim Kardashian 'unfollows' sister Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson after cheating scandal

Kim is the first member of the family to open up about Thompson's infidelity, which came to light just two days before Khloe gave birth to their first child.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian. (Photo: AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian has unfollowed sister Khloes beau Tristan Thompson on social media less than three weeks after news of his alleged affairs made headlines.

The 37-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star unchecked the "follow" button on the 28-year-old NBA player's Twitter and Instagram pages on Monday, reports usmagazine.com. 

She unfollowed him hours prior to her pre-taped appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" aired, when she breaks her silence on the situation.

A clip for the interview was released on Friday where Kim is the first member of the family to open up about Thompson's infidelity, which came to light just two days before Khloe gave birth to their first child.

In the sneak peek, DeGeneres asked her about the cheating scandal, to which Kim said: "Poor Khloe... Like I don't even know how to describe it, besides it's just so f**ked up. We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are, you know... She is so strong and she is doing the best that she can. It is a really sad situation, all over."

