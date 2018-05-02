Home Entertainment English

Seth Rogen dodges query on James Franco's alleged sexual misconduct

On January 11, the Los Angeles Times revealed that five women had accused Franco of inappropriate behaviour on set or during acting classes. 

Seth Rogen | AP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Seth Rogen says his perspective on his friend and actor James Franco's alleged sexual misconduct case is not relevant.

In an interview with Vulture magazine, the 36-year-old actor spoke about the allegations made against Franco in recent months of sexual misconduct, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

James Franco (AP)

"The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective. I'm friends with these people and I'm a dude," Rogen said.

"All that combined makes me the last person who should be talking about this," he added. 

Rogen said the accusations haven't changed his willingness to work with Franco, 40, in the future. 

At that time, Franco said the allegations were "not accurate", but that he supports "people coming out and being able to have a voice".


 

