Actress Zoe Saldana defends filmmaker James Cameron

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Zoe Saldana feels filmmaker James Cameron was misunderstood for his thoughts on the superhero genre and says people should read the full article before jumping to a judgment.

In an interview, Cameron said he believes the world has had enough of superhero films and people will soon get "Avengers fatigue".

Asked if she has any comment on Cameron's comment about Marvel fatigue, Saldana said "no".

"My advice for people is to read full articles and not just believe a soundbite. Because usually, soundbites are very mean-spirited and they are just done for the intention of getting more likes and more views -- it's not really with the intention of educating and informing the public," latimes.com quoted Saldana as saying.

"So for all those educated intellectuals out there that like to stay current with news, just read the full article and you will understand where James Cameron was coming from. I know that all the Marvel producers did because they read it."

Saldana will also be seen reprising the role of Neytiri in the upcoming "Avatar" movies. She honours the experience of being reunited with Cameron, who directed the original "Avatar" movie in 2009.

At the moment, Cameron is looking forward to docu-series "AMC Visionaries: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction". He will also be speaking about bridging science and art at lights, music and ideas festival called Vivid Sydney on May 27.