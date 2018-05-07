'Venom' not part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirms Joe Russo

By PTI

LONDON: "Avengers: Infinity War" co-director Joe Russo has confirmed that Tom Hardy's Venom, one of the most popular Marvel Comics antihero, is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to school students at Iowa City High, the filmmaker was asked whether "Venom" would become a part of the MCU, to which he replied, "No, that's a Sony property."

The Sony project also features Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate, reported Reddit.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer of Zombieland and Gangster Squad, Venom is scheduled to release on October 5, 2018, in US theatres with international rollout commencing the same week.

It is produced by Columbia Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War, has become the highest opening day-grosser when it comes to Hollywood films in India. It has collected a whopping 31 crore (40.13 crore gross) in box office, comfortably beating the previous record of Rs 12 crore held by Furious 7.

The film got as many as 2,000 screens across India.