Sherlock Holmes 3 is officially happening 

Warner Bros and Village Roadshow have announced that the third part in the series will release on December 25, 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Published: 08th May 2018 02:34 PM

A still from 'Sherlock Holmes' featuring Robert Downey Jr. (Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Avengers: Infinity War" star Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law are officially returning for the third and possibly final "Sherlock Holmes" film.

Downey, 53, played the famed British detective Sherlock Holmes in the series while Law, 45, portrayed his famous sidekick Dr Watson.

The duo have till now appeared in the films "Sherlock Holmes" (2009) and "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" (2011).

Both the films were helmed by Guy Ritchie and there is no news yet whether the director is coming back for the third part or not.

"Narcos" co-creator Chris Brancato has written the script for the new film, which will be produced by Susan Downey, Joel Silver and Lionel Wigram.

